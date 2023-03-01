31-camra-1.jpg
GreenGenStorage is planning to use existing infrastructure and a new pumped-storage tunnel system to create new “clean” hydropower energy.

At a Calaveras Amador Mokelumne River Authority (CAMRA) board meeting on Feb 16, Nicholas Sher of GreenGenStorage was given the floor to present on GreenGenStorage’s proposed Mokelumne River Battery Project, which aims to generate and store “clean” energy using existing infrastructure and an open-loop pump system that pumps water through an underground tunnel between two reservoirs.

The project is currently in the planning phase but is already facing scrutiny by environmental groups, community members in both Calaveras and Amador counties, and political leaders who want to know how it is being funded, what the benefits are, and what the effects will be on recreation and the ecosystem of the Mokelumne River, which became a protected Wild and Scenic River System in 2018.

