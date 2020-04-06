Just days after a Valley Springs woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, another confirmed case has brought the count in Calaveras County to five.
Calaveras Public Health announced this morning that an older woman who lives along the Highway 4 corridor was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the health department, the woman was exposed to the virus outside of the county.
A source close to the sick woman told the Enterprise that she is a resident of Dorrington and that her doctor tested her for the virus. Reportedly, the woman had traveled outside of the United States and had also spent time with her son in the Central Valley shortly before they were both diagnosed.
According to the anonymous source, the woman has not experienced any “normal” symptoms of COVID-19 other than severe fatigue and headaches.
Public Health is currently identifying all persons who may have had contact with the woman and placing close personal contacts under strict quarantine.
Of the five Calaveras County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, two have since recovered, Public Health confirmed.
Two Copperopolis family members were diagnosed in early March and two Valley Springs residents have tested positive for the coronavirus within the past two weeks.
Half of the prior cases were determined to be caused by exposure to the virus outside of the county, while one case was caused through familial transmission. Public Health has not yet stated if the source of the latest case in Valley Springs was determined.
As of yesterday, there have been three confirmed cases in Amador County and one in Tuolumne County as of Friday.