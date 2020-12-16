The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
“A storm system will move into Northern California later today bringing periods of heavy snow across the mountains of Western Plumas County and the Sierra Nevada Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels start out near the higher pass levels tonight, decreasing to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected late tonight and Thursday morning above 5,500 feet with hazardous mountain travel anticipated during this time.”
Those traveling in the mountains should prepare for delays and carry chains, extra warm clothing and food.
“Plan on difficult travel conditions,” the statement reads. “Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches, are expected.”
A winter weather advisory means that snowfall will primarily cause difficulties in travel.
“Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the statement reads. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”
The California Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that Ebbetts, Sonora and Monitor passes are closed for the winter season.