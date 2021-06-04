A 45-year-old Copperopolis man died Thursday when his Jeep overturned on a private property in Murphys. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The man, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of family members, was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass at approximately 3 p.m. on a fire access road near Apple Blossom Drive in Murphys when the vehicle reportedly left the road and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest on its side.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was transported to the Calaveras County Coroner. No one else was injured in the crash, the CHP reported.

