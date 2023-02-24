A house in Rancho Calaveras was damaged in an early morning residential fire that started from hot charcoal briquettes that were discarded next to the home.
Calaveras Consolidated firefighters responded to the scene at Sparrowk Drive early Friday morning at around 2 a.m. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, “Firefighters were confronted with wind gusts of 40-50 mph,” but [crews] were able to knock down the fire on the outside of the structure and keep it from getting into the attic.”