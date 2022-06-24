At the June 21 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board heard an item to authorize additional funding for environmental work provided by Dokken Engineering, Inc., on the State Route 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project.
The item printout recommended the board to, “Authorize the Board Chair to execute Amendment 05 to an Agreement with Dokken Engineering, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $4,456,290.82 for the term of September 1, 2018 through December 31, 2023.”
The board unanimously approved the increase in funding.
Central Sierra Broadband update
The board heard a presentation on the final roadmap for the Central Sierra Broadband project. The presentation highlighted areas of Calaveras and neighboring counties that are in need of the most broadband infrastructure.
The construction costs listed above include the following factors which were listed in the presentation:
• Underground Construction
• Worst-case estimates
• Construction costs reflect current per unit prices
• Rock adder, undulating and rocky terrain driving up the costs
• Service Providers may want to build out “served” areas
The presentation concluded that the next steps for the project will be:
• Invitation to Negotiate or RFI Process, Engagement with Service Providers
• Follow up with Caltrans, State, PG&E
• Work with RCRC on regional efforts, especially last mile infrastructure
• County-wide Environmental Impact Study
• Identify “Shovel-ready” Projects
• Final Design and Engineering
• Service Provider Partners
Staff announcements:
Director of Emergency Services John Osbourn announced that the county is partnering with an organization called Hold Your Horses, an animal evacuation team.
They have agreed to assist Calaveras County’s emergency services with evacuating livestock and other animals during disaster situations.
Consent Agenda
Agreement - Administrative Office (ID # 6716) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Administrative Match Agreement between the County of Calaveras and Area 12 Agency on Aging, for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, in the amount of $100,802.
Resolution - Treasurer-Tax Collector (ID # 6705) Adopt a Resolution for Discharge of Accountability for certain Delinquent Unsecured tax bills incorporating unpaid Personal Property bills, Mobile Homes, and Supplemental Unsecured bills for Fiscal Years 2011 through 2017.
Action Item - Treasurer-Tax Collector (ID # 6706) 1) Renew annual delegation of investment authority to the County Treasurer, and 2) Adopt County Investment Policy and Guidelines for 2022-23.
Resolution - Integrated Waste Management (ID # 6735) 1) Adopt a resolution pursuant to Govt. Code § 25830 establishing the annual solid waste parcel fee schedule for the 2022/23 fiscal year; and 2) and authorize recording by the County Recorder.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6737) Authorize the Board Chair to execute Amendment 02 to the lease agreement with Travelodge increasing the not-to-exceed amount from $100,000 to $200,000 on a month-to-month term agreement to provide noncongregate shelter options for Calaveras vulnerable populations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6738) Authorize the Board Chair to execute Amendment 03 to the lease agreement with Sierra Inn increasing the not-to-exceed value to $600,000 to provide non-congregate shelter options for Calaveras vulnerable populations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6739) Authorize the Board Chair to execute Amendment 03 to the lease agreement with Angels Inn increasing the not-to-exceed value to $200,000, to provide non-congregate shelter options for Calaveras vulnerable populations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Agreement - Public Works (ID # 6729) 1) Award ITB 21-1020-11-JOC associated with the Department of Public Works Job Order Contracting; and 2) Authorize the Board Chair to execute three Job Order Contract Agreements between Calaveras County and T&S Intermodal Maintenance, Inc. DBA T&S West; Tom Mayo Construction, Inc.; and Ford Construction Company, Inc. in the amounts not to exceed $5,402,865 each for the term of June 21, 2022 through June 20, 2023.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6740) 1) Accept the work of Central Striping Service, Inc. for the construction of the 2020-21 Annual Striping Program; 2) Authorize the Board Chair to sign and record the associated Notice of Completion; and 3) Authorize the Department of Public Works to release all retained funds.
Resolution - Human Resources (ID # 6749) Adopt a Resolution authorizing changes to the Position Control List and adopting new job descriptions effective July 2, 2022, for the Fiscal Year 2022/23 Recommended Budget.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6711) Approve the FY 2022-23 Recommended Budget.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6680) Adopt a Resolution approving Fiscal Year 2022-23 Recommended Budget for the Air Pollution Control District.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6712) Adopt a Resolution authorizing the purchase of certain Capital Assets for FY 2022-23.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6714) Adopt a Resolution approving FY 2022-23 Recommended Budget for Special Districts Governed by the Board of Supervisors.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6715) Adopt a Resolution approving Fiscal Year 2022-23 Recommended Budget for Special Revenue Funds.
Resolution - Administrative Office (ID # 6713) Adopt a Resolution approving FY 2022-23 Recommended Budget for the In Home Supportive Services Public Authority.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 12 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.