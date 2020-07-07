Raids of illegal cannabis grow sites in northeastern Calaveras County yielded nearly 3,600 plants and multiple arrests between June 26 and July 1, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
On June 26, the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) busted a grow in the 19000 block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch.
The property was littered with trash, “debris” and extension cords in dry foliage leading to a gas generator, causing a fire hazard, the release states.
No suspects were located at the scene.
On June 29, the team raided two more Mountain Ranch sites. At the first property, in the 9000 block of Whiskey Slide Road, deputies located 1,462 growing plants, and no suspects were located at the scene.
Authorities also served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Doster Road, where they arrested Santos De Jesus Mendoza, 21, of Livingston.
Mendoza was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on the following charges: possession of controlled substances for sale (felony); maintaining a premise to sell controlled substances (felony); illegal marijuana cultivation in excess of six plants (misdemeanor).
Mendoza was released on June 29, after posting the $50,000 bail, the release states.
On July 1, deputies arrested suspect Domingo Vasquez Jimenez, 36, of Paso Robles, California, at a property in the 4000 block of Tree Lane in Wilseyville.
Authorities also seized 419 growing cannabis plants and a handgun that the serial numbers defaced.
Jimenez was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation (felony), possession of marijuana for sale (felony), maintaining a premise to sell controlled substances (felony), and altering firearm identification mark (felony). His bail was set at $150,000.00.
The Sheriff’s Office received several complaints regarding the locations via its anonymous marijuana tip line.
“The MET team realizes that quality of life in a neighborhood is important,” the release states. “The Sheriff’s Office is always concerned for the safety and well-being of every neighborhood and each citizen of Calaveras County.”
The number for the tip line is 754-6870.