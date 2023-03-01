Sierra Repertory Theatre’s (Sierra Rep) latest production, “Elvis The Musical,” opens at the East Sonora Theatre on Thursday, March 2. This “bio-musical” takes a look at the life of Elvis Presley, the bigger-than-life musical icon whose blues-influenced style shook up American rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and has continued to thrill listeners ever since.
The musical will feature over 40 of Elvis’ most popular songs, performed by lead star and award-winning Elvis impersonator, Taylor Rodriguez.
In 2019 Rodriguezwonthe Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, competing against top Elvis impersonators from around the world. He has also performed in other musical productions, including “Million Dollar Quartet”, according to a press release from Sierra Rep.
The show looks at Elvis “through the perspective of those who knew him best,” according to Sierra Rep, and will cover his life from a young boy growing up in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom and pivotal moments in his career.
“It’s all about Elvis but it’s not salacious or laden with the drama surrounding his life. The show celebrates his musical genius and the fact that he was just a great guy, a gentleman. It’s a tall order for any actor but from the moment he takes the stage, Taylor captivates the audience with the power of his voice. His voice has this incredible ability to just take us back in time,” said Sierra Rep Artistic Director Jerry Lee.
Alongside Rodriguez will be actress Taylor Tveten playing Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, andAsher Bergplaying young Elvis. Additional cast includes Gary Holman as Colonel Parker, Camryn Elias as Dixie (Elvis’ high school sweetheart) and Ann-Margret, Sergio Salinas as Sam Phillips, Sarah Schori as Marion Kessler, and additional roles played by Elizabeth Harlen, Olivia Marie Jones, Miles Meckling, Christopher Michael, Sage Spiker, and Dedrick Weathersby.
Courtney Glass plays Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley. According to the release, “The play shines a light on the strong connection and relationship Elvis had with his mother and the impact she had on his life and his music.”
Backed by a live band, Rodriguez will croon hits like “That’s All Right,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” The band will feature pianist John Jay Espino, guitarists Josh Weeks and Sage Spiker, bassist Bill Stephens, and drummer Josh Certo.
The show was written by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti, directed by Jerry Lee, and choreographed by Scott Viets. Musical arrangements, orchestrations and additional music and lyrics are provided by David Abbinanti, and musical direction is provided by John Jay Espino.
The show previews March 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m., and premiers on Saturday, March 4, with a season opening celebration at 5 p.m. featuring cocktails and Memphis-style barbeque. Elvis’ favorite desserts will be enjoyed with the cast and crew following the performance. This social event is a fundraiser for Sierra Rep and tickets will be available for $185 general admission or $150 for 2023 Season Pass holders.
“Elvis The Musical” will run through April 2 with regular showings at 12 p.m. on Wednesdays, 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, 7 p.m. on Fridays, and showings at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets range from $35-$48. For more information, call Sierra Rep at (209) 532-3120, or visit SierraRep.org.
Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media.
