32-elvis-1.png

“Elvis The Musical” features over 40 of Elvis’ most popular songs, performed by lead star and award-winning Elvis impersonator, Taylor Rodriguez.  

 Courtesy photo/Sierra Repertory Theatre

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s (Sierra Rep) latest production, “Elvis The Musical,” opens at the East Sonora Theatre on Thursday, March 2. This “bio-musical” takes a look at the life of Elvis Presley, the bigger-than-life musical icon whose blues-influenced style shook up American rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and has continued to thrill listeners ever since. 

The musical will feature over 40 of Elvis’ most popular songs, performed by lead star and award-winning Elvis impersonator, Taylor Rodriguez. 

32-elvis-3.png

The show looks at Elvis “through the perspective of those who knew him best,” including his mother, Gladys Presley, played by Courtney Glass.
32-elvis-2.png

The show “celebrates his musical genius” without focusing on “the drama surrounding his life,” according to director Jerry Lee. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.