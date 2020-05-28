vonGnechten returns home despite lockdown in Argentina

Among the many effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting safety restrictions, international travel has become extremely difficult.
But despite a countrywide lockdown in Argentina, Thomas vonGnechten recently managed to make it home to Vallecito from an isolated cattle ranch in the Andean foothills.
For the past seven years, vonGnechten has volunteered during the Argentine summers as the intern coordinator for Estancia Ranquilco, a 100,000-acre working cattle ranch on the Patagonian Steppe, which opens to guests from early December to the beginning of April each year.
When Argentina went into lockdown in March, vonGnechten and his coworkers had thought that they might not be able to make it home before winter set in.
But following a 26-hour van and bus ride, countless police checkpoints and a charter flight out of the country, vonGnechten returned home on May 9.
In the days before the group left, vonGnechten spent some time working on the old pickup truck at the ranch, the only means of transportation available with most of the horses and mules turned loose for the season.
“I was tinkering on the truck, and, like, bailing-wiring everything together, going through all of the fluids and looking, because it had been making a weird noise,” he said. “I felt like it was looking pretty good. I felt like everything was going to be OK.”
The group set out from the ranch on May 5, with four walking, one driving the truck with the luggage, and two riding horses. While the truck handled a river crossing, it broke down at the base of a steep hill.
Fortunately, the group had already passed through the most rugged section of the road, and another vehicle was waiting a mile away. They carried most of the luggage by hand, rounding up a couple of mules to haul the heavier items.
Some hopped into the truck, while vonGnechten and two others hiked the 15 miles to Estancia Ranquilco’s sister ranch, where the group spent the night sleeping on a stone floor. They caught a charter van early the following morning, after a 45-minute drive in a stock truck. The van driver was separated from the passengers with a plastic sheet.
The first stop was the hospital in the nearby town of El Huecú, where the group needed to get health certificates in order to travel. After having their temperatures taken and answering some questions, they were on their way.
“There were police checkpoints going in and out of every town in the province of Neuquén,” vonGnechten said. “We went through Loncopué, where the outbreak was, and there were police checkpoints on both ends, but we could pass through no problem. Things there definitely looked pretty shutdown. We didn’t really see anybody walking around.”
In the city of Neuquén, the group transferred to a charter bus full of other Americans returning home. One woman from Kentucky said that she had spent the last 49 days in a hotel room in Bariloche. She had arrived just as the lockdown was implemented, and wasn’t allowed to leave her room at all for the first two weeks.
In Buenos Aires, a friend provided the group with a couple of apartments for the night. Argentina has instituted one of the strictest lockdowns in Latin America, and safety measures are especially strong in the capital. vonGnechten said that wearing a mask in public is required by law, with fines ranging over $1,000.
“I saw one person not wearing a mask on the entire bus trip and through the airport,” he said.
Few people could be seen in the evening on the streets of Buenos Aires, a city known for its nightlife.
“Everything was pretty shut down,” vonGnechten said. “It was just dead, dead, dead quiet.”
The flight out of the international airport was one of two scheduled the following day. Argentina recently enacted a ban on commercial flight ticket sales until September, except with special permission. A police officer and a man in a Tyvek suit stood at the only entrance.
“You had to get your temperature scanned just to walk through the door,” vonGnechten said. “The terminal was completely empty, and I’m used to that terminal just being packed.”
Passengers were advised to maintain social distancing, though the plane was booked full. Nine hours after taking off, vonGnechten landed in Miami, where he had expected the immigration process to be more stringent than usual. But he wasn’t asked any questions or given any information about COVID-19.
“We were expecting some guy in a Tyvek suit to take our temperatures before we left the terminal, but we just walked out and were like, ‘Oh, OK, I guess we’re in America now,’” he said. “It was somewhat disheartening.”
Some were taking COVID-19 a little more seriously. While vonGnechten was standing outside the terminal, he witnessed the reunion of a couple.
“There was this guy out there waiting to get picked up, and this car pulls up and a woman gets out, and he holds out his bags, and she pulls out a can of Lysol from the truck and just starts spraying his bags,” he said. “Then he closes his eyes and she starts spraying him down with Lysol, and then gives him a hug and a kiss and hops in the car and they’re on their way.”
The rest of the trip went smoothly, though the planes were crowded and not all passengers wore masks. vonGnechten made it back later that day, and spent the next two weeks self-isolating at home.
The transition from the ranch to Vallecito has been a little more difficult this year, vonGnechten said.
“I almost cracked on the drive up when it was 93-degrees in Angels. It was in the high teens when I left the ranch,” he said. “And I’m hoping that I don’t go through beef withdrawals.”
Things appear pretty normal from his front porch in Vallecito, vonGnechten said.
“It seems fairly normal from this vantage, which is somewhat disturbing coming from a Podunk gaucho town where this virus made it,” he said. “This thing gets around real quick.”
vonGnechten used his time at home to plant his garden.
“It’s pretty nice to be in springtime, getting the garden in and looking towards food production and not food dwindling away,” he said.