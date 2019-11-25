With heavy rain and potential flooding in the forecast this week, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works Department have stocked the following locations with sandbags and sand.
Residents are encouraged to take no more than 10 sandbags and to bring their own shovels.
All of the following locations close at 3:30 p.m.:
-Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd.
-Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26.
-Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd.
-San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd.