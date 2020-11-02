The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information regarding the case of missing teen Kaylee Arney, 14, who was found by detectives unharmed, hiding in the closet of a “friend’s” West Point home Friday evening.
Authorities had been searching for Arney at and around the home, located in the 100 block of Centennial Mine Road, for more than a week since she was reported missing by her parents on Oct. 22.
Three adult occupants of the residence were arrested Friday in connection with the case.
Isaiah Haggard, 20, of West Point, and his mother, Annie Pearl Abernathy, 41, of West Point, were charged with numerous counts of providing false information to a peace officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and felony child endangerment.
A third person, Jose Tinocopureco, 34, of West Point, was arrested for providing false information to a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
“Suspect Haggard was originally questioned regarding Kaylee’s whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office reports. “Due to Haggard’s deliberate distortion of the facts and fabrication of his involvement in Kaylee’s disappearance, in addition to false statements by his co-conspirators; he was not originally listed as a suspect. Detectives were eventually able to disprove his original statements as an intentional misrepresentation of the facts.”
All suspects were booked into the Calaveras County Jail. Haggard and Abernathy are being held with a $100,000 bail each. Tinocopureco was released with a citation for the misdemeanor charges.
Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Arney was reported missing on Oct. 22 after her mother arrived to pick her up from “a friend’s house” in West Point and was told by occupants of the home that Arney had already left, the sheriff’s office reports.
“Initial information obtained by deputies indicated that Kaylee was originally given permission to spend a few nights at a friend’s house,” a sheriff’s office press release issued on Monday reads.
A week of investigation passed with very little information regarding Arney’s whereabouts, with occupants of the home allegedly stating that Arney was last seen walking down the driveway.
“The investigation included contacting Kaylee’s friends, known associates, scouring social media, searching areas around her last known location, neighborhood canvassing, and obtaining search warrants to retrieve information from her cellular telephone,” the release reads.
However, detectives obtained new information and obtained a search warrant for the home, which was carried out on Friday.
“This residence had previously been searched by the initial patrol deputies and by detectives during the ongoing investigation,” the release reads. “The collaborative investigative effort leading to this point had consumed the efforts of the entire Investigations unit with the investigation enduring throughout the day and night.”
According to the sheriff’s office, occupants of the home continued to mislead detectives regarding Arney's whereabouts during the search.
Detectives located Arney “deep within the corners of two adjoining closets as she was intentionally hiding amongst densely hanging clothes.”
She was removed from the closet and found to be unharmed.
During the search, detectives also discovered a hidden “trap door” that led to what appeared to be a makeshift sleeping area in a dirt floor crawl space under the house, with bedding and a phone belonging to Arney.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office thanked those who helped locate Arney.
“The investigation was assisted greatly by a partnership with members of the community,” the statement reads. “As a law enforcement agency, we feel very fortunate to have such a strong working relationship with so many citizens. We are extremely thankful that Kaylee was returned to her parents and hope the best for her in the future.”