A leaked membership list has revealed that former Angels Camp police chief Todd Fordahl and a former California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officer at Sierra Conservation Center held memberships with a local Oath Keepers chapter while employed in the public sector.
A membership list for the organization was recently leaked to the press by a website known as Distributed Denial of Secrets. The list contained names, addresses, and contact info for over 38,000 (active and non-active) members across the country.
The Oath Keepers were formed in 2009 by military veteran and Yale Law graduate Stewart Rhodes according to CBS News.
The organization describes itself as “a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to ‘defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’” Their website states that their oath is to the U.S. Constitution, and not to politicians, and members declare that they will not obey “unconstitutional orders.”
The group has garnered controversy, even within its own organization, with many individual chapters across the country distancing themselves from the main organization after Stewart Rhodes’ and other leaders’ alleged involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.
Nonpartisan think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) defines the Oath Keepers as “an anti-government, right-wing political organization committed to supporting and defending their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution against all enemies” and states that the organization is associated with the militia movement, “an extremist umbrella organization founded on the belief that the federal government is part of an evil conspiracy intent on stripping Americans of their natural rights and freedoms.”
While some of the individual chapters have participated in positive efforts such as disaster relief, there are still “virulent strains of Islamophobia and nativism and anti-immigrant sentiment,” according to Sam Jackson in his book “Oath Keepers: Patriotism and the Edge of Violence in a Right-Wing Antigovernment Group. ” This is despite efforts by Rhodes to bring the group into a more mainstream light by publicly denouncing white supremacy and avoiding labeling the group as a militia.
Now partially retired and working in private security in another state, Todd Fordahl was a member for one year while serving as chief of police for the Angels Camp Police Department from 2010 until 2018.
Of his time with the Oath Keepers, Fordahl told the Enterprise on Feb. 24 via email, “I can tell you that the local Tuolumne/Calaveras chapter asked me to speak at one of their monthly meetings, and I agreed. It was basically a question-and-answer session, with their primary interest being my position on the Second Amendment and concealed carry permits. I did join their organization as a result, for a year I believe. I wasn't active and have had no other interaction with the organization.” This was in January of 2015.
Fordahl said the organization appealed to him because, “police officers are required to swear an oath upon their hiring, to uphold and defend both the U.S. Constitution, as well as the State of California Constitution.”
He continued, “I took a lot of pride in doing the best I could throughout my career to honor that oath, including reporting abuses by coworkers that I witnessed as a young officer. This was not always an easy path, but it was the right path. My impression of the organization at the time was that their primary goal was to recruit current and former police officers and military people that are like-minded in their support of the importance of that oath. Additionally, as someone who is a bit of a U.S. history buff, I'm fascinated by the fact that our founding fathers were able to draft a document hundreds of years ago (the Constitution) that provides all citizens very valuable and important protection from government overreach. Including overreach by overzealous police officers that are sworn to serve and protect their respective communities. That was my motivation to join the organization.”
Fordahl said that being a member of the Oath Keepers did not conflict or affect his work as a police officer. In fact, he “felt that membership in the organization was a great reminder of the importance of upholding the oath I swore.”
He also stated that he was not aware of any controversy surrounding the group at the time.
“After my appearance at their meeting, I did not have any further contact with the organization members, local or otherwise. I never attended another meeting, and I wasn't involved with the local chapter. In short, it wasn't worth the cost to remain a member,” Fordahl said when asked why he didn’t renew his membership.
Of the Oath Keepers’ alleged involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection, Fordahl said, “I don't know exactly what role the Oath Keepers played in the events on Jan. 6. The limited information I have read regarding the events that unfolded that day is clouded by controversy, some of it is blatantly contradictory. I know the Oath Keepers were present, and I know that their leader was arrested sometime after that day. That being said, I believe that anyone that broke the law that day should be held accountable, according to the rule of law, to the full extent the law allows.”
However, he believes the incident was “tragic, reprehensible” and “totally avoidable” and believes that some of those arrested were “denied their Constitutional rights.”
“My position is based specifically on the law, regardless of affiliation, and includes the Capitol police officer that apparently murdered an unarmed female. I find it somewhat ironic that the oath I swore includes protecting and defending the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” he said.
Eric Dana is another public servant and Calaveras County resident who has been affiliated with the Oath Keepers. He joined in April of 2017, and it is undetermined if he is still an active member.
Dana began working for the CDCR in 2007, according to CDCR public information officer Joe Orlando. Dana began his career with the CDCR in March of 2007 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. Upon graduating a few months later, he transferred as a correctional officer to Sierra Conservation Center, where he was employed until Feb. 7, 2022.
Dana has been arrested three times between September of 2020 and April of 2021 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The CDCR and Dana did not respond to the Enterprise’s inquiries about his involvement with the Oath Keepers.
The Enterprise covered a local chapter of the Oath Keepers back in 2015 when they first formed, but their website appears to be inactive.