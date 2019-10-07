Calaveras County residents may have their power shut off on Oct. 9 in the morning due to heightened wildfire conditions, according to a Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services press release.
On Oct. 6, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. notified the county of a possible Public Safety Power Shutdown (PSPS) event.
“Citizens are strongly urged to prepare for being without power for several days,” the release states.
Residents may experience short interruptions in some non-essential county services during a PSPS event.
If an outage should occur, it will be in response to localized weather conditions and may not be fully known until the day of the event.
PG&E will attempt to notify customers of PSPS outages through calls, texts and emails using the contact information that the company has on file. Contact information can be updated at pge.com/mywildfirealerts.
Further information will be provided as the situation develops.
The county expects to have an update by the evening of Oct. 7 that will include affected area maps, and resiliency center locations.
Preparation tips for an extended power outage:
• During a power outage, conserve water. Minimize water usage to only critical health and safety needs. Uninterrupted power is required to operate water and sewer treatment plants along with the water distribution and sewer collection system 24/7. Importantly, all county residents must be prepared to respond to the call for water conservation efforts.
• Keep vehicles fueled in preparation for extended outages. Gas station pumps will not work during power outages.
• Plan for medical needs such as medications that may require refrigeration or devices that need power.
• Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
• Build or restock your emergency kit with food, water, necessary medication, flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash. Keep enough supplies for one week. Remember that retail stores (grocery, pharmacy, etc.) and restaurants may be closed during prolonged outages.
• Sign up for safety information on Nixle at nixle.com or by texting your zip code to Nixle at 888777
