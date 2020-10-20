The nine fire districts in Calaveras County have less than two weeks to present their bid to take over ambulance services in the northern and southern parts of the county, but new challenges have arisen over the seed funding for if and when that contract is awarded.
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors budgeted a $2.6 million loan in September for the fire chiefs’ joint powers authority (JPA) to get an ambulance program up and running.
Initially, it was decided that that money would be granted on the condition that all nine district boards sign off on the loan and the JPA issue a bond.
Fire chiefs representing the JPA went before supervisors Monday to discuss legal options for distributing the loan.
County supervisors said the county has no legal means of distributing the money to the JPA directly, and proposed an alternative. The work-around is that the money will have to be loaned to individual fire districts, who would in turn transfer that to the JPA as it starts up.
Under the new conditions, each district can receive up to 85% of its assessed tax base, and would have to pay the county back prior to any other obligations.
Fire districts say they can provide an ambulance service that reduces response times across the county and saves lives. They estimate the loan could be paid off in less than two years. Being public providers, the districts say they’d be eligible for a projected $1 million in annual Medi-care and Medi-Cal reimbursements that private providers competing for the same contract would not qualify for. These monies, fire chiefs say, would be reinvested into the program, and would allow them to bring online five total ambulances and two quick response vehicles. The goal by the end of the second year would be to have a paramedic service at every fire district.
American Legion Ambulance (ALA) has been the private, nonprofit provider for the northern and southern zones of the county since 2005. The north zone includes the communities of West Point, Valley Springs, Mokelumne Hill, Jenny Lind and San Andreas. Communities in the south zone include Murphys, Copperopolis, Altaville, Milton and the City of Angels.
ALA currently staffs three 24-hour units at posts across Valley Springs, San Andreas and Angels Camp, along with a 12-hour day car in San Andreas that provides added support.
Over the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the company responded to 3,972 calls for service in Calaveras County, 3,318 of which resulted in medical transports.
In late 2019, ALA declined to submit a bid for a five-year contract that would have started in July of 2020 due to added operating costs in the Mountain-Valley Emergency Medical Services (Mountain-Valley) request for proposal (RFP) designed to reduce response times. Mountain-Valley is the regulatory agency for ambulance services in the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa and Stanislaus.
The lack of bids catalyzed the fire districts to put together a plan for taking over ambulance services in the north and south zones.
John Rohrabaugh, chief of the Angels Camp Fire Department and Altaville-Melones Fire District and spokesperson for the JPA, repeatedly told supervisors Monday that there would be no risk in issuing the loan. His reasoning was that the number of 911 calls aren’t decreasing, and the private insurance companies that currently front the bill for ambulance services will remain a sustainable funding source for providers.
By contrast, “There is a risk of not doing it,” he said, “because people that would have the opportunity to live may not live based on the fact that an ambulance will be delayed.”
Rohrabaugh cited the success of the ambulance program in Copperopolis, which provides paramedic support in the time that it takes for an ALA ambulance to reach the scene.
“I could bring 100 people in this room that could tell you they’re alive today because of the paramedics” in Copperopolis, he said.
“We have a moment in time here to do something great,” Rohrabaugh told the board. “We’re asking for you guys to make an investment in the community to save lives.”
Supervisors restated Monday they were in favor of the fire districts reducing call response times by taking over ambulance services but deliberated over the conditions of the loan and the funding options.
“I don’t think there’s a person here that doesn’t support you,” District 5 Supervisor Ben Stopper told the chiefs.
The discussion among supervisors resulted in a 3-2 decision to amend that the loan be distributed to individual fire districts, with a cap at 85% of each respective district’s assessed tax base.
Two of the three chiefs at the meeting said this would be “a tough ask” of their respective boards.
“We’ll try to move forward with that and see how it goes,” Rohrabaugh said, adding that he appreciated the willingness of the board to come up with a way to make the loan possible.
Rohrabaugh told the Enterprise Tuesday the chiefs have a short timeframe to determine what each district’s tax base amounts to and whether the individual district boards will sign off on the agreement.
Also included in the motion, made by Stopper, supervisors are to reopen discussions at a later, undetermined date on where the funding for the loan would come from.
Reopening the budget discussion was the part of the motion that Chairwoman Merita Callaway cited as the reason for casting a dissenting vote.
The funding package was determined as follows in September: $500,000 from the Valley Springs benefit basin, $500,000 from the Copperopolis benefit basin, $1 million from the Butte Fire settlement from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and $600,000 in road impact mitigation study (RIMS) funds, which normally pay for transportation improvements.
Casting the other dissenting vote Monday was District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi, who also voted against the funding package in September. He was particularly in opposition to reallocating the $1 million in Butte Fire settlement funds, which had been originally budgeted for a potential federal audit of Butte Fire clean-up work.
Nonetheless, RFPs for the ambulance contract have been returned, and if enough fire district boards agree to the new conditions of the loan by Oct. 30, Rohrabaugh will make an oral presentation to Mountain-Valley to formally present the JPA’s proposal. Mountain-Valley is expected to make their notice of intent to bid by Nov. 6.
ALA is the only other bidder on the new five-year contract.
District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, the acting board member for Mountain Valley, said that ALA sent a letter to the agency stating the provider will “seriously consider” not providing ambulance services for its verbally-agreed 90-day extension with the county if it does not win the bid.
Based on that letter, Tofanelli asked the fire chiefs in the meeting if they would be able to commit to launching service on Jan. 1 in the case that ALA pulls out of the extension, which was through March 2021.
“If I had to have three paramedic units in this county by 5 p.m. tonight, I would have three paremdic units in this county by 5 p.m. tonight … we would make that work,” Rohrabaugh responded, with reference to extra ambulances at Copperopolis, Ebbetts Pass Fire District or other providers around the state.
Tofanelli told the Enterprise in a follow up interview Monday that he “misspoke” at the meeting, and assured that ALA is not planning on pulling out of its contract.
The company recently agreed to a second extension on its ambulance contract with the county through May 31, 2021.