As workers continue to clear the roads and restore power following last week’s storm, more precipitation is forecast for Calaveras County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada from 2 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
“A winter storm is forecast to move into interior northern California tonight lasting into Wednesday morning, bringing periods of heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels with this system are forecast to remain relatively high, with the majority of snow accumulations above 5,000 feet. Heavy snow will make mountain travel difficult to near impossible at times, with chain controls and significantly reduced visibility.”
Winter storm warnings are issued when snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected.
“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday,” the statement reads. “Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet, are expected.”