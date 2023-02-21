At the Feb. 14 Board of Supervisors meeting and the Feb. 7 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Feb. 12 through 18 was declared “Kindness Week,” with the entire county being declared a “Kindness Zone.” It was also declared that the month of February 2023 would be Grand Jury Awareness month.
Board of Supervisors
It was announced that beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m., the Calaveras County Airport would be closed to begin survey work for upcoming projects. This will last weekly until further notice.
CalFresh Emergency Allotments
Program Manager Robin Carter announced to the board that changes will be coming for members of Medi-Cal and CalFresh, also known as SNAP.
Carter explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic first began Medi-Cal members were allowed to keep their coverage without having to renew their membership every year. Now that the pandemic emergency policies are ending it will see the end of the CalFresh Emergency Allotments (EA) program and require a yearly renewal from Medi-Cal members.
“What happens with this ending is that we will have to go back to doing annual renewals of our beneficiaries that are receiving Medi-Cal. That could affect them by either having a share of cost that they haven’t had this entire time because we weren’t doing renewals, or it could affect them in being discontinued from Medi-Cal benefits,” said Carter.
She stated that they have been preparing their members for this through outreach. According to the county, there are “7,606 Medi-Cal cases serving 13,360 individuals.”
One of the biggest impacts of this will be on the CalFresh program.
According to county officials, “Calaveras County currently has 3,399 CalFresh households serving 5,774 participants. The impact on local households and individuals may be significant as CalFresh benefits will be cut between $95.00 and $800.00 depending on Emergency Allotment calculations for each eligible individual. Many of the greatest cuts in CalFresh EA will impact those who are elderly and/or disabled.”
It was stated that the changes to CalFresh will predominantly affect senior citizens. The Office of Health and Human Services stated that they would be training staff and continue communications with Medi-Cal members to guide them through the changes.
The county shared the following resources for those who need food-related assistance:
The Resource Connection Food Bank 206 George Reed Dr., San Andreas, CA 95249
Angels Camp First Baptist Church 1555 Depot Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222
St. Patrick Helping Hands 820 S. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222
Seventh Day Adventist Church 140 N. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222
Arnold Chapel in the Pines 2286 Cedar Lane, Arnold, CA 95223
Our Lady of the Sierra 1301 Linebaugh Rd., Arnold, CA 95223
Lake Tulloch Bible Church 3566 Spangler Lane, Copperopolis, CA 95228
Mountain Ranch Community Resource Center 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd., Mtn Ranch, CA 95246
Rail Road Flat School 290 Rail Road Flat Road, Rail Road Flat, CA 95248
Good Samaritan Church 4684 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, CA 95252
Stone Corral Community Church 9441 Highway 26, Valley Springs, CA 95252
West Point Community Hall 22283 Highway 26, West Point, CA 95255
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
Angels Camp City Council
The Angels Camp City Council voted to authorize several contracts for construction projects around the city. The first was with Specified Play Equipment Co. (SPEC) who was chosen out of three other bidders to move forward with the construction of the new Utica Park playground equipment.
The second was for the Rolleri Construction contract for the construction of a police range. The total bid came to $19,950.00 according to the city. The last contract was approved for Sutton Enterprise to demolish and replace damaged sidewalks throughout the city. The total cost of the bid is $36,500.
FEMA Center
FEMA has opened an assistance center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Angels Camp Fairgrounds to assist people affected by the storms.
Storm victims can become eligible for housing assistance grants as well as grants to cover bills, transportation, and other miscellaneous expenses. Loans are also available as well as counseling services and disaster case management assistance.
For more information call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), visit the State Local Assistance Center, Joint Disaster Recovery Center at the fairgrounds, www.disasterassistance.gov, and www.sba.gov/disaster.
City of Angels Strategic Plans
The council unanimously approved the City of Angels Strategic Plan—this comes after a year of work to tighten up the budget by City Administrator Rebecca Callen.
Some parts of the budget were increased for the remainder of the fiscal year in order to catch up on certain issues that the city fell behind in according to Callen. She also requested a budget increase to address a code compliance backlog after the city has been without steady code compliance for 15 years.
Other highlights from the budget include money for housing and water projects.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Microsoft Teams.