Two men were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents involving the alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Since January 2020, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 32 cases where suspects were issued citations or arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
One such case was an attempted traffic enforcement stop for reckless driving just after midnight on Oct. 17 on Highway 4, near Six Mile Road, which led to a high-speed car chase through Murphys and Angels Camp.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver attempted to evade the pursuing deputy by turning onto Six Mile Road, driving through Murphys and then west down Murphys Grade Road. Other units from the sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) joined the pursuit.
The driver, Anthony Lee Wilson Ohare, 28, of Sonora, was eventually stopped on Highway 49 near the Mark Twain Center in Angels Camp after running over a spike strip deployed by the CHP at Murphys Grade Road and Highway 49.
Ohare reportedly attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but was subsequently taken into custody at the 300 block of North Main Street. He is charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.
Ohare was also booked on two warrants for evading arrest and vehicle theft out of Tuolumne County and a warrant from Nye County, Nev. He is being held with a total bail of $155,000.
The following day, at around midnight, deputies responded to a report of a physical fight near the 300 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas.
At the scene, suspect Travis William Key, 41, of San Andreas was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of methamphetamine.