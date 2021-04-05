A Copperopolis man was killed in a single vehicle car accident on O’Byrnes Ferry Road over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.
Christian Nelson, 25, was driving a gray Ford F250 pickup truck southbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road south of Cosmic Court in Copperopolis at around 2:30 a.m. on April 3 when the accident took place.
“Mr. Nelson allowed his vehicle to veer to the right and travel off the pavement and onto the shoulder,” a CHP press release reads. “Mr. Nelson made an unsafe turning movement to the left and lost control of his vehicle. The Ford crossed the northbound lane, went off the roadway, and collided with a power pole. The Ford began to roll over, traveling through a wire fence and continued to roll several times. Mr. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The use of alcohol and/or drugs is being investigated, and no further details are available at this time.