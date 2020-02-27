NBC’s ‘Dateline’ to air report on Karlsen trial; Enterprise reporter interviewed for piece

An upcoming two-hour special of “Dateline NBC” will feature trial footage and an exclusive interview with New York native Karl Karlsen, convicted of murdering his wife and son in two separate incidents, 17 years apart.
Karlsen, 59, is currently awaiting sentencing in a Calaveras County jail cell after he was convicted on Feb. 3 of killing his wife Christina Karlsen by setting fire to the home they once shared in Murphys.
The episode, titled “The House on the Hill,” will cover the entire 29-year saga, from Christina’s murder in 1991 and Levi’s murder in 2008, to Karlsen’s most recent conviction, producers said.
Featuring NBC correspondent Andrea Canning and anchored by Lester Holt, the episode will include interviews with family members, first responders and investigators, as well as an exclusive interview with Enterprise courts and crime reporter Dakota Morlan.
Premiering at 9 p.m. Friday evening, “The House on the Hill” will be the third “Dateline NBC” episode to spotlight the Karlsen murders.
Viewers can also watch the show’s current season on nbcnews.com/dateline.