The following press release was issued by UPUD and Utica.
The Union Public Utility District (UPUD) and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) have completed a draft Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP), and the agencies are inviting the public to review and comment on the plan. The public comment period begins Monday March 1, 2021, and ends on Monday March 15, 2021.
The draft MJHMP can be viewed by clicking here.
All comments from the public should be submitted via email to Paul Bockrath of Preparative Consulting, who is the consultant UPUD and Utica are working with to develop the MJHMP. Paul’s email is paul@preparative.org.
The purpose of hazard mitigation planning is to identify potential natural hazards/disasters that could impact our community and take steps to mitigate or lessen the impact of these hazards/disasters before they occur, thus reducing loss of life and property. By understanding what natural hazards residents in Calaveras County face and how those hazards can impact the county by damaging or destroying property or injuring people, UPUD and Utica can look for ways to lessen the impact of these hazards.
Once the plan is complete and approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), it will qualify UPUD and Utica to apply for millions in grant funding from California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These grants generally cover 75% of the planning or construction effort, with a 25% local funding match requirement.
For general questions about Utica, email admin@uticawater.com or call (209) 736-9419.