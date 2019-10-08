Fire on illegal marijuana grow in Jenny Lind quickly suppressed

The fire broke out on a marijuana grow site in Jenny Lind.

 Courtesy photo

A residential structure fire broke out on an illegal marijuana grow site off of Center Drive in Jenny Lind Tuesday morning, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rich Dickinson.

The blaze started at 6:30 a.m. and was contained within an hour-and-a-half. There was no spread to vegetation, Dickinson said. He said there were more than 400 cannabis plants at the site.

Firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Linden-Peters Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

