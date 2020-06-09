On June 11 and June 12, the community of San Andreas may see smoke or fire near the Highway 49 and Pool Station Road intersection on land owned by the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be completing its annual “PAWS Vegetation Management Project,” a prescribed burn on 125 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland and scattered chaparral species, the agency announced in a press release Tuesday.
PAWS allegedly uses areas adjacent to the identified burn units as a sanctuary for abused, injured and abandoned captive wildlife.
The goal of the prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuels and create a defensible area between Highway 12 and the community of San Andreas to alleviate wildfire threats to the sanctuary and adjacent residential subdivisions.
Secondarily, the project will reduce “noxious weeds,” including Yellow Starthistle, and provide live fire training.
The burn will start between 8 and 10 a.m. and is expected to last six to eight hours, during which smoke may be visible in San Andreas.
Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the fire’s spread from areas outside the burn unit, and firefighters will stay until all hotspots are out, according to Cal Fire.
Agencies assisting in the burn include San Andreas Fire Protection District and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District.