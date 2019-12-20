A 55-year-old Valley Springs woman was arrested in the early evening of Dec. 13 after a report of a burglary in progress on the 800 block of Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs.
The suspect, Lisa Brandt, was identified by deputies on the property and found to be in possession of items that were stolen from the residence, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release. Brandt was also found to be in possession of 13.9 grams of methamphetamine, 8.8 grams of marijuana and an illegal wooden billy club.
Brandt was charged with burglary, possession of an illegal weapon and possession of a controlled substance for sale, but posted her $50,000 bail and was released from the Calaveras County Jail, the news release stated.
However, the suspect was arrested again shortly thereafter on a Calaveras County Superior Court warrant after she failed to appear for her arraignment on Dec. 17. She was booked into jail with bail set at $65,000 after detectives obtained a search warrant for her residence and reportedly identified additional drug paraphernalia related to the sale of methamphetamine, according to the news release.
The case is ongoing.