Officials have ruled out foul play in the disappearance of 52-year-old Copperopolis resident John Stivers, who went missing on Aug. 2 after reportedly telling his wife he was heading to the bank in Sonora.
“During the course of this investigation, detectives authored several search warrants and collected evidence relevant to the case,” the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Thursday evening. “Our investigation revealed facts that eliminate suspicion of foul play or criminal activity.”
Stivers' family posted a public statement via the Find John Stivers Facebook page earlier on Thursday, stating that they had recently spoken with the sheriff's office and “it appears (John Stivers) left on his own free will.”
The family asked the community to continue searching for the husband, father and business owner, as they are still “concerned for his welfare and safety.”
They thanked the community for their “time, energy and love” in the search for John Stivers, which included widespread media coverage and posters displaying a $25,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts, a well-attended rally in downtown Sonora, and an extensive foot search of the area where his white van was found abandoned beside Campo Seco Road, in Sonora, the day he went missing.
The sheriff’s office has stated that Stivers will remain in the missing persons database at the request of his family.
“Please don’t stop looking and keep an eye out for him. … We still want him home and safe!” the family wrote. “John, if you see this, please come home, we love you!”
The sheriff’s office stated, “We understand this incident has deeply affected our community and we empathize with the passion everyone has shown towards the effort to locate Mr. Stivers. Out of respect for Stivers, no further information will be released.”