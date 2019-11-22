The California Office of the Attorney General is investigating an Oct. 12 incident during which Calaveras County Chief Administrative Officer Albert Alt was allegedly assaulted.
“Just to clarify, CAO Albert Alt is not the target of a criminal investigation instead [sic], he is an alleged victim of a potential crime. Regardless of the fact that he is not the target of an investigation, the matter is still a pending criminal investigation,” Deputy Attorney General Michael Dolida wrote in response to a public records request from the Enterprise.
Due to the pending investigation, no additional information will be released by the Attorney General, Dolida stated.
Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook confirmed in an email correspondence that she requested that the Attorney General take over the case.
“There is no question that my office would be fair in all aspects of this case. However, given the influence the CAO has over budgetary matters and how closely we work with the CAO’s Office in general, I felt it was best to step aside,” Yook stated.
The incident in question occurred in the late hours of the evening at The Range in Valley Springs and sent Alt to an out-of-county hospital with serious injuries.
Police reports detailed that deputies responded to a report of a fight at the bar and arrived to find Alt “the victim of violent battery.”
Valley Springs resident Benjamin Robitaille, 38, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police reports.
However, court records show no related charges filed against Robitaille, who posted bail shortly after his arrest.
Witnesses and those involved in the incident have not responded to requests for comment.
On Oct. 22, the Board of Supervisors moved to perform an evaluation of Alt’s performance as CAO.