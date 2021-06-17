Recent Bret Harte High School grad Jacob Peters has wanted to be a firefighter for a long time, volunteering at a local fire station and completing fire technology classes in school. But he didn’t expect his abilities to be tested on the night of his graduation.
Jacob, 18, was driving home from dropping off his father in Sacramento after midnight on June 5. It had been a long night, walking the stage at Bret Harte’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony and then driving the last leg of a roughly four-hour-long round trip. With him was his 23-year-old sister, Chelsey. The two were ready to get home, but fate had other plans.
As they drove through the pitch-black darkness on a rural stretch of East Jahant Road, near Galt, they felt one of their tires blow out. Replacing the tire, they noticed a glow in the trees. Investigating further, they saw a residential fence engulfed in “massive flames.” A car that crashed nearby had started the fire, though no one appeared to be injured.
Realizing the owners of the residence might be asleep, Jacob and his sister approached the home and pounded on the front door. An elderly man appeared.
“I told him ‘Your backyard is on fire. You need to get out,’” Jacob said.
The man and his wife had not been aware of the dire situation on their property. Jumping into action, Chelsey entered the house to help the wife call 911, and Jacob asked the husband to help him find a hose, a flathead shovel and a rake. Watching the flames spark up and grow, Jacob’s training kicked in.
With the shovel and rake, he began clearing weeds from around the fence and digging a fireline—a method of creating a fuel break by exposing raw soil which he had learned during his three years of fire tech classes.
“When I got to that fire, I wasn’t nervous,” he said. “It was kind of a feeling like I knew exactly what I was doing. Kind of a checklist that I checked off.”
By the time firefighters arrived, Jacob was “dead tired” but still helped out where he could. Soon, the situation was under control.
A firefighter with Clements Fire District told the Enterprise that he remembered seeing a young man wearing a tie when he responded to the fire, though he did not know who he was.
Jacob and Chelsey were gone as soon as they had arrived. For Jacob, their actions that night were entirely normal.
“To me, that’s just my job,” he said, though he does believe that God put him in a position to help.
A man of faith, Jacob currently lives at Trinity Ranch of Calaveras County, a non-profit organization based in Copperopolis that provides an opportunity for disadvantaged young men to gain a leg up through vocational training and the Christian faith.
“Without their help, I would never become this successful,” said Jacob, who will be entering the fire academy at Columbia College in August. “They are the reason why I’m graduated and set up for even more success in the future to come.”
Jacob said he was inspired to become a firefighter through his evacuation experience during the 2015 Butte Fire and by watching “Only the Brave,” a film about 19 firefighters who died in the line of duty.
“If people are willing to risk their lives to save people’s properties, why can’t I?” he said.
As for the friends and family in Jacob’s life, they are nothing but proud.
“He is so humble,” his mother, Bernadette, said. “He’s a really good kid, and I’m very blessed to have him as a son.”