In the wake of a Feb. 28 announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding face mask requirements in California schools, local school boards held special meetings to discuss possible policy changes.
Controversy has surrounded face mask policies in schools, resulting in some families opting for at-home independent study or threatening to pull enrollment, and other parents and students organizing walk-outs and protests.
Schools and their staff have been compelled to comply with state mandates, or else fall out of compliance with insurance, health codes, and unions, risking not only their jobs and necessary funding but also potential criminal charges and litigation.
Now, two years since the pandemic began, schools finally have the opportunity to decide what’s in their students’ best interest, since beginning Mar. 12, students will no longer be required by the state to wear face masks in schools. Instead, it is “strongly recommended,” yet schools will have the choice of whether they will continue to implement and enforce the current policy or let kids go mask-free.
At the Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) board meeting on Mar. 1, the board of trustees voted 5-0 to change protocols immediately, rather than wait for the Mar. 12 effective date given by the governor. A letter issued by the board stated, “Since Day 1 of the pandemic, the Calaveras Unified School District has complied with all State of California laws, Cal-OSHA guidelines, Governor mandates, and California Department of Public Health guidelines related to the pandemic. However, given positive trends in local COVID-related conditions, the inconsistency of masking protocols, and acknowledging the governor’s new timeline of lifting the mask mandate for schools, the CUSD Board of Trustees believe an immediate local change of protocols is necessary.”
With the new protocols in place, CUSD will no longer require students to wear masks but will continue to make them available if students wish to wear one. Staff, however, will continue to mask up, in compliance with Cal-OSHA guidelines. Additionally, the board states they will not remove any student “from any school facility or school-related activity or event,” for not wearing a mask. Masks will continue to be provided for students utilizing district transportation, but will not be required. Instead, “increased ventilation with windows will be a continued practice.” Also, all other Covid protocols, including regular cleaning and sanitation practices, handwashing, and health screening will continue. Quarantine and isolation, as well as testing practices, will also continue.
Like CUSD, the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) board met on Mar. 3 to discuss the lifting of mask restrictions and also unanimously voted to no longer enforce mask-wearing for its students. Instead, masks will continue to be provided, and students will be “reminded of the current requirement,” but will not be removed from school, school events, or district transportation because of their choice not to wear a mask. Also like CUSD, MTUESD will continue to require staff and teachers to wear masks, will continue Covid-related sanitation practices, prevention protocols such as handwashing, and will continue to provide independent study for students “not planning to return to in-person instructions due to health concerns for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Vallecito Union School District held a special board meeting to discuss the possible changes but did not pass a resolution. During the meeting, Superintendent Tom Hoskins provided several documents and letters from various entities including the office of Gov. Newsom, the Tuolumne Joint Powers Authority, California Association of School Officials, California School Boards Association, and referenced news stories regarding teacher “sick-outs” or walk-outs in other school districts over mask policy changes. With this information, as well as the many comments heard by parents, the board will consider what, if any changes should be made to the current mask policy, either prior to or after Mar. 12. Discussions were made around creating a poll for parents regarding the policy. Some parents at the meeting spoke about a lack of trust in their board, saying delaying the decision would only cause further damage. Some asked, “why not now?” referencing the fact that other school boards have already made their decision, and some have already implemented changes.
In nearby Amador County, Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) Superintendent Torie Gibson took action to change her school’s mask policy unexpectedly, weeks before the governor’s new policy goes into effect statewide.
In a letter issued by Gibson to ACUSD families and staff on Feb 17, she stated, “our staff will continue to wear masks while at school” but announced a new “mask enforcement” policy. Citing decreased case positivity rates and increasing vaccination rates, and “the CDPH’s inconsistent messaging and actions, and wanting to maximize learning for all of our students,” the ACUSD superintendent wrote that “students not wearing a mask will be reminded of the current requirement, but will not be removed from any school facility or school-related activity or event.” The district will also continue to remind students about mask-wearing and provide masks and other mitigation procedures.
The policy also states, “We will be focusing on the important work of teaching and learning, supporting your children’s well-being, and doing everything we can to make sure their experiences are as academically and socially rewarding as possible.”
At the ACUSD meeting on Feb. 23, representatives from the Amador County Teachers Association addressed the board. Greg Wall, a teacher in Amador County for 30 years, told the board he wasn’t speaking for or against mask mandates, but rather was “seeking to demonstrate that issuance of an executive decision without regard to the impact on our working conditions violates the spirit of the labor laws.”
Wall advised the board that the superintendent’s decision put teachers in a “lose-lose” situation.
The ACUSD board voted in a unanimous decision to implement the new policy, which promises not to remove students who do not wear masks from their classes or school activities.
Some teachers at ACUSD are unhappy about the sudden changes. One teacher who contacted the Enterprise said she advised her superintendent that she will not be following the school’s new protocols and will not allow unmasked students in her classroom without a documented exemption until the state’s new policy goes into effect on Mar. 12.