Bret Harte senior Jackson Oliver recently brought home the gold in Math in the Scholastic Division at the State Academic Decathlon (ACADEC).
“Bret Harte seniors competing in this year’s State Academic Decathlon overcame many challenges that come with a virtual student event during a pandemic,” a press release from the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) reads. “Despite these challenges, the four Bret Harte seniors demonstrated academic excellence.”
Michael Owens, Aubrey Close, Oliver and Lucy Dodds represented Bret Harte at the competition. Owens was the highest scoring Bullfrog overall, and placed 15th overall in Math.
“I am so proud of these students; it has been a tough year for the ACADEC team,” ACADEC coach Jennifer Truman said. “Despite the COVID challenges and power outages it’s overall been a good year.”
California Academic Decathlon (CAD) Executive Director Ken Scarberry said that CAD did not hesitate in making the move last summer from an in-person competition to a virtual competition.
“Anything is possible with the support of CAD’s board of directors, regional coordinators and coaches who share a common goal of serving high school students with an opportunity to participate in a meaningful academic competition that engages students to become lifelong learners and successful citizens,” he said.
ACADEC began in 1968 in Orange County, and by 1979 the program had spread to other counties and the California Academic Decathlon Association was created. During the competition, participants compete both as individuals and as team members in ten academic tests and demonstrations in categories such as art, music, language and literature, social science, mathematics, economics, speech, interview and essay.
“The quality of education in our county is evident when Calaveras County students are matching the academic caliber of students across the state,” CCOE Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said. “This shows the level of dedication to education that we have in our county.”