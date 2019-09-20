Monday, Sept. 9
Stacy Len Cardenas, 45, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. at 117 Dogtown Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Jose Luis Zavala, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Robert Thomas Zelmer, 34, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. at 8241 Marlettes St., Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death, and violation of parole.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Raul Velarde Acedo Sr., 62, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. at 7157 Tapadero St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Jeremy Vernon David Costa, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. at Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of bench warrant.
Friday, Sept. 13
Caixiang Cheng, 53, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 9 a.m. at 2126 Prussian Hill Road, Rail Road Flat, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Juan Lin, 55, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 9 a.m. at 2126 Prussian Hill Road, Rail Road Flat, and booked on suspicion of cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, renting a place to sell a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Katelyn Marie Cummings, 20, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 107 Gold Nugget Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.