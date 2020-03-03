Eva Murphy, of Copperopolis, has a warm, fuzzy spot in her heart and home for veterans. To date, she has pieced, sewn and stuffed 1,000 Veteran Honor Bears that have been gifted to veterans and veterans’ families.
“These bears are made from my heart to a veteran’s heart,” Murphy said.
The seed for this mission was planted while on vacation in 2013 with her husband, Vietnam veteran Ralph Murphy.
“We stopped at the Heartland Museum in Nebraska and I saw these adorable stuffed bears made from military uniforms. I thought to myself, ‘I can sew. I would love to do this.’”
Murphy learned how to sew while growing up at her grandmother’s knee in Modesto. Her grandmother carefully taught her color and thread coordination as well as secrets and tips she passed on which helped with Murphy’s further love and exploration of sewing.
As the idea began to take shape in her head of how she could help veterans by gifting such bear creations to them, she and her husband discussed how to make this dream a reality.
She approached the Copperopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars 12118 (then ladies) Auxiliary with a request for some financial aid as well as help with placement of bears in veterans’ arms.
“When I presented the idea to the ladies, it was welcomed with open arms and open hearts,” Murphy said.
Active fundraising began to offset the cost of stuffing, shipping and sometimes the purchase of uniforms. Once word spread, the demand for bears increased with almost 50% of her bears finding a home with injured veterans at Operation Mend at University of California, Los Angeles.
“I can’t recall how Operation Mend and I connected, but I know my bears are making a wonderful difference in the wounded veterans’ lives. Both Ralph and I, and all the ladies of the auxiliary know just how emotional it is for anyone to be in a hospital with no one by their side, injured, especially in war, no one next to them. We wanted them to look at the bears as a patriotic and loving symbol, wearing the uniform that they wore; hoping that from our side seeing our love from their side a comrade that has their back.”
“She never ever stops thinking about the joy these bears bring to our wounded warriors,” said Dana Katz, Operation Mend director. “At UCLA Operation Mend, each bear finds a home with a warrior who has completed our Intensive Treatment Program for PTSD and mild TBI. You can’t imagine how these bears melt the hearts of even our toughest warriors. They’re honored, touched and proud to receive these precious gifts made with so much love from someone they’ll never get to thank in person.”
Vietnam veteran Ric Ryan – aka the Walking Man of Murphys – treasures his Honor Bear and often takes the bear with him to his surgeries at the VA and with him for recovery at home.
“To me, that bear was everybody saying, ‘Thank You’ for your service and that we are not forgotten,” Ryan said.
Each bear comes with a dog tag and a hand sewn patriotic heart sewn on its chest.
“I actually give a little kiss on the nose to each bear I finish,” Murphy said, truly sending off each bear with her love. “The most rewarding part of gifting a bear is the look on veterans’ faces when we hand them a bear; a lot of them unconsciously tighten their arms around them.” She said many veterans take their bears with them to their surgeries.
The road to 1,000 bears has not been easy.
Finding uniforms from the Korean War era and World War II is becoming increasingly more difficult, not to mention that Murphy has dealt with two carpal tunnel surgeries, illness and more. Regardless of the setbacks, Murphy forges forward with her commitment to creating Honor Bears for veterans.
“I would do everything I can to keep up with it,” she said.
Murphy stresses the Honor Bears are for veterans and their families, they are never for sale, and they are not intended for children as the bears are made from real uniforms “with unknown exposure to such things as chemicals.”
Murphy depends on donations of uniforms to create more bears and welcomes any service member to send her their uniform to create a bear for them from their own personal uniform.
While she has created 1,000 bears to date, she has no intention of stopping any time soon.
“My goal is to continue as long as there are veterans and as long as my hands will work,” Murphy said.
Those that would like an Honor Bear made for a service member or wanting to donate a uniform can do so by contacting Murphy at 785-3431.