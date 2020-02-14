Calaveras County students in the Friday Night Live (FNL) mentoring program said “thank you” to 56 members of the community last week for their impact on local youth.
Bret Harte High School and Calaveras High School hosted the 13th annual Honoring Our Local Leaders and Administrators (HOLLA) Awards in two separate ceremonies on Feb. 5 and 6, recognizing teachers, youth leaders, counselors, active duty military, family members and friends, according to a Calaveras County Office of Education news release.
“HOLLA is important because it empowers our community by honoring those who have dedicated time to support us in reaching our goals,” Ani Trent, an 11th-grade mentor at Bret Harte High School, said in the release.
Calaveras County Superintendent, Scott Nanik, added, “The Calaveras County Office of Education is proud to support the FNL Mentoring program and this positive event. It was great to see the impact the program has on students and the fantastic community members who support them.”
FNL Mentoring is a peer mentoring program administered through the Calaveras County Office of Education. The mentors are high school students and the mentees, called “protégés,” are middle schoolers.
“Mentors and protégés meet once a week after school for structured, supervised and very fun activities highlighting important teen issues while building friendships,” the release stated.
Autumn Hesser, a teacher at Toyon Middle School, was one of the reward recipients at the HOLLA event.
“It was an honor to be recognized. I am inspired to put even more energy into connecting with my students,” Hesser said in the release.
For more information on FNL, contact June McTeer, Youth Development Coordinator for the Calaveras County Office of Education at 736-6094 or visit calaverasmentoring.org.