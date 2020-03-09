A 54-year-old Glencoe woman was killed March 5 when an ATV she was riding overturned.
The California Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving a 2003 Can-Am Commander along an “unimproved dirt pathway” at a private residence on Three Cent Flat Road in Glencoe. The woman made an unsafe right turn, according to the CHP, causing the ATV to overturn, eject the woman, then land on top of her.
The CHP determined the collision occurred on March 5, but was not discovered until March 7 at around 1:45 p.m. by the property owner. The woman had not been wearing a helmet or seatbelt, the CHP reported. It’s also not determined whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing, and the woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.