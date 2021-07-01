A 22-year-old man from West Point was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after reportedly attempting to rob a group of children at knifepoint at Murphys Community Park, a popular spot in downtown Murphys.
Authorities say Steven Mathew Pitsford walked up to the children, whose ages range from 10 to 12, produced a knife from his pocket and demanded money. The children denied having any money and walked away from Pitsford. One of the victims notified their parents who subsequently called 911.
Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the scene located Pitsford near the park’s gazebo and arrested him without incident.
Pitsford is being held at the county jail with bail set at $75,000. He faces charges for attempted robbery, willful cruelty to a child that could result in possible injury or death, and exhibiting a deadly weapon, as well as a warrant issued out of the Calaveras County Superior Court for charges of battery.