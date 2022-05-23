A 61-year-old man died Sunday after his motorcycle overturned on Highway 4, west of Northwood Drive.
The identity of the man, who lived in Pittsburg, Calif., has not yet been released.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the man was traveling eastbound at approximately 5:15 p.m. when his vehicle veered to the right and off the south shoulder of the roadway. The man was ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned, and he struck a tree, sustaining fatal injuries.
The CHP reports that the man was wearing a helmet that was not approved by the Department of Transportation. Use of drugs and/or alcohol is being investigated.