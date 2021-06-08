County residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks will have to head to a public event this year.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance banning any person from selling, offering for sale, using, discharging, displaying, possessing, storing or transporting any fireworks within unincorporated Calaveras County.
The ordinance took effect immediately and will expire at the end of November.
Although private fireworks are prohibited, public displays can be held with the authorization of a fire chief.
In Angels Camp, the only incorporated community in the county, the use of safe and sane fireworks is currently allowed on private property.
Fireworks were already banned in the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District and the Central Calaveras Fire Protection District.
The ordinance, which passed in a 5-0 vote of the board, cites dangerous fire conditions as the reason for the blanket ban.
The ordinance notes that this year’s fire season “could prove devastating for California” due to “worsening drought, rising temperatures and arid fuels.”
Last year, the state saw the largest fire season in modern history, with over 4.2 million acres burned.
This year, 2,481 fires have burned over 12,000 acres from Jan. 1 to May 30, a significant increase from the same period last year, and a drought emergency has been declared in 41 of the state’s 58 counties.
So far this year, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District has responded to 35 vegetation fires, which have burned over 300 acres.
Fireworks started about 19,500 fires across the country in 2018, resulting in five deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.