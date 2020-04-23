A case of rabies has been confirmed in a bat in Valley Springs, resulting in the mandatory quarantine of multiple dogs who came into contact with it.
On April 16, Calaveras County Animal Services investigated a report from the dogs’ owner that one of their dogs had been found playing with a bat on the 100 block of Happy Jack Court on the previous day. The bat was brought by the dog owner to Animal Services for processing and was then sent to the San Joaquin Public Health Lab for a rabies test, which came back positive.
The dogs who came into contact with the bat did not have current rabies vaccinations and were placed under mandatory quarantine, Animal Services reports.
The infected bat is the second case of rabies confirmed in Calaveras County within the span of 30 days. In late March, another case was confirmed in a skunk in Mountain Ranch after two dogs killed the animal. Those dogs were also quarantined as a precaution, though they had been vaccinated against rabies.
According to Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs, it is uncommon to encounter two separate cases within such a short period of time, though the two cases were geographically distant and there has been no evidence found suggesting that they are linked.
As Animal Services continues to monitor the situation, Evans reminded residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets against rabies.
“Rabies is a severe viral disease of the central nervous system. That is why there are state and local ordinances requiring all dogs to be vaccinated for rabies,” he stated. “If an animal has rabies, the virus is shed through saliva and the most common way to contract it is through a bite in the skin. Therefore, it is extremely important to have all of your animals up to date on their rabies vaccinations.”