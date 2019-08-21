As a section of a Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) pipeline replacement project from Forest Meadows to Avery nears the final stages of construction, the Calaveras Band of Mi-Wuk Indians are continuing to voice concerns of discrimination against them by the water district.
The state-recognized tribe has been providing cultural resource monitoring services for CCWD on infrastructural projects for the past 20 years, but relations have soured since the district’s new general manager, Michael Minkler, came onboard in January, according to Debra Grimes, a cultural resources specialist with the tribe.
Over that time, CCWD has neglected to share an environmental impact report for its Ebbetts Pass Reach 1 Water Transmission Pipeline Capital Improvement Project and refused to compensate the tribe for additional cultural monitoring services, Grimes told the Enterprise. CCWD also failed to invite the tribe onto a conference call for a kickoff meeting for another project in Arnold with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the district hasn’t made itself available to meet for a walkover of a project site in Copper Cove, she added.
CCWD’s pipeline project along the Highway 4 corridor broke ground on Aug. 8. The $8 million in-house project required trenching through California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) right-of-way and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wetlands.
To be permitted by those agencies, the district was required by environmental laws to consult with the local indigenous community and environmental consultants to ensure construction wouldn’t destroy tribal cultural resources and sensitive plant species, among other resources. As defined in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a tribal cultural resource can be a site feature, place, cultural landscape, sacred place or objects with cultural value to a California Native American tribe.
In May of 2017, Mi-Wuk “tribal monitors” on the project site shared areas of concern and made recommendations to ECORP Consulting, the archaeological surveyor contracted by CCWD on the project.
The tribes’ input was supposed to be included in an environmental impact report before construction could occur.
Not only were their concerns and recommendations not mentioned in the draft report, but the draft was never sent to the tribe for review, Grimes told the district’s board of directors in an Aug. 14 meeting.
“We are to receive a draft report of that document so the tribe, as a sovereign nation, has the opportunity to address these areas before construction starts, before you even start thinking about putting it out to bid for construction,” she said.
Once the tribe was given a chance to look over the final report in late June, CCWD had already put a bid out for construction, and, based on the contents of the limited report, had fulfilled its legal requirements for environmental compliance, Grimes said.
She said that after reaching out to District Engineer Charles Palmer to request additional tribal monitoring services in their areas of concern, Grimes was told to pull together a budget and proof of liability insurance on a short timeframe. The budget, for 30 days of monitoring services over the duration of the project through the end of 2020, was $18,000.
Minkler refused to grant the compensation and told Grimes in an Aug. 12 email that the tribe’s services would not be needed, as ECORP’s “environmental review was thorough and mitigation measures are in place.” In the meeting two days later, Minkler told the board that the district had met its legal requirements for the project – archaeological surveying was done, a report was made and it was released to the public.
That said, “I think the district could’ve done better to provide some notification and some outreach earlier in the process,” Minkler added.
Board President Russ Thomas said the 100-plus-page document had an extensive section on archaeological surveying that “appeared to be thorough.” It would be a challenge to spend another $18,000 on a “project that’s already over-budget” to compensate the tribe for additional monitoring services, he added.
“When we approved that report, we thought we had our eyes wide open,” Thomas told Grimes.
The district also hired a “professional archaeologist (from an environmental consulting firm called Dudek) to address and evaluate the unanticipated discovery of cultural resources” during construction, thereby meeting mitigation requirements, Minkler stated in the email.
Multiple finds have been made since construction started, but not by the archaeologist, according to Tribal Monitor Adam Lewis.
On the site on Aug. 15, Lewis told the Enterprise that the archaeologist with Dudek did not have the experience necessary to identify cultural resources in the region, and that he personally saw him miss grinding rocks during surveying two days earlier. Lewis said the granite rocks are thousands of years old and were likely used to grind acorns to make flour, among other applications.
The drive to Forest Meadows takes over an hour for Grimes and Lewis from the federal trust allotment land in West Point they call home. Lewis said he has been working full days, sometimes 10 hours a day in hot weather, with no pay for the past few weeks. That’s despite the fact that, in the long-term, he is helping CCWD cut the costs of meeting legal requirements for archaeological surveying and consulting with a local Native American Tribe, Lewis said.
As the Mi-Wuks collaborate with various county entities during construction projects, the sites and objects they identify are reburied and tracked in a GIS database. That way, when a project starts, the tribe can save the agency time and money for surveying by pointing out locations to avoid, Lewis said.
On some parts of the project, the damage has already been done – a portion of pipeline along Highway 4 was laid down through a historic feature that tribal monitors identified in 2017 surveys with ECORP.
“We could’ve stopped this, but instead they plowed right through it,” Lewis said, gesturing toward an area of semi-buried pipeline waiting to be backfilled.
Grimes said that over the past 20 years, CCWD and the Calaveras Band of Mi-Wuk Indians have had a “wonderful relationship ... working together identifying our areas,” but that’s changed in the last six months.
“We are no longer notified of projects in a timely manner, we are not consulted about our resources that may be impacted, we are not invited to inspect the project nor monitor, and we feel that what was congenial teamwork has been lost,” reads an Aug. 13 letter from tribe Chairperson Gloria Grimes, addressed to the water district and a number of other agencies involved in the project. “The district has a legal responsibility to consult with the Tribe on projects, and we are concerned this is not happening.”
At the conclusion of the CCWD board meeting, Minkler offered to meet with Debra Grimes personally to “resolve this and move forward in a positive direction.”
Grimes responded, “Well, we can do that by starting our consultation on the kickoff meeting that we weren’t invited to with FEMA.”
Grimes told the Enterprise the tribe is in consultation with various agencies that could halt the project if CCWD is found to be in violation of the law. The Army Corps of Engineers, for instance, could pull a permit for construction in wetlands.
“Many agencies that CCWD have to go through to get permits approved … aren’t happy with what’s transpired here,” Grimes said. “We’re not trying to shut this project down, but laws haven’t been met. Regardless of them trying to keep us off the project, we are still going there without compensation (to protect our areas). The only way we’ll go away is if we are removed by the Sheriff’s Department.”