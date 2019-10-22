An unidentified male sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly shot several times near Mokelumne Hill.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that the victim arrived at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson early Monday morning with bullet wounds and stated that he had been shot several times while outside of his vehicle near Mokelumne Hill.
Following the report, deputies responded to the hospital and the area where the incident allegedly occurred to collect evidence and statements.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information at this time, as the incident is currently under investigation.