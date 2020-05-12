A 43-year-old Angels Camp man was arrested Tuesday morning after reportedly hitting an elderly woman over the head, stealing her car with her dog inside and leading police on a high-speed car chase.
Police say the victim knew the suspect, Joshua Cowan, before the incident occured. She was reportedly hit over the back of the head by Cowan while she was in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Angels Camp and left there by Cowan as he drove off in her vehicle.
The woman was treated by emergency medical units and transported to a nearby hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown. However, the dog was unharmed and released to a family member with permission from the victim, ACPD reported.
Responding units from the Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD) and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office located Cowan driving the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street and attempted a traffic stop, but he refused to yield, ACPD reported. Cowan led officers on a pursuit through Angels Camp for approximately nine minutes, at speeds reaching 70 mph on the Highway 4 bypass.
Eventually, Cowan stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street but refused to comply with officers’ commands once exiting the vehicle. He was tasered by an ACPD officer and taken into custody without further incident.
Cowan is charged with battery, elder abuse, carjacking, violation of probation and evading police. His charges are not eligible for $0 bail under the statewide temporary emergency policy.
Court records show Cowan has a criminal history in Calaveras County that includes seven misdemeanor cases dating back to 1996.