In the early morning at the Calaveras County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) facility located in Arnold, volunteers gathered with coffee in-hand to begin planning that day's training exercise. 

CCSAR members gather bright and early to prepare for the day's training exercise.

The scenario was a hiker with an injured leg on the Arnold Rim Trail.   

CCSAR members Mike Borean and Heidi Cassel set up a map of the Arnold Rim Trail to familiarize the team with the area.
Team members sit with fellow member Ted Fahlen, who is playing the subject, as they await the arrival of the stokes basket.
Fahlen, aka “Tim,” is tied down to prevent any sort of falling injury.
The long hike back to safety begins.
Enterprise reporter Danny Benson plays the subject in an SAR training exercise.
One member remarked that it’s SAR “initiation” for someone to be tied to the basket and left in the wilderness. Luckily, that didn’t happen this time.
