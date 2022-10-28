In the early morning at the Calaveras County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) facility located in Arnold, volunteers gathered with coffee in-hand to begin planning that day's training exercise.
The scenario was a hiker with an injured leg on the Arnold Rim Trail.
CCSAR conducts training in the field one day each month—typically on a Saturday, according to CCSAR President Daryl Tom. On some occasions, field training takes place over two days during winter and summer.
Today, the team did not know the exact location of the “subject,” so leaders began breaking down the area and organizing members into search parties. Senior team member Mike Borean led the team in making sure that they had all the necessary equipment.
“The most important part is organization, getting a headcount of who is there, developing a plan, and then initiating the plan,” said Borean. He went on to explain that when the team first gets a call, they go into a “hasty search mode,” where they send a group to the area where an incident has been reported just to get an idea of the area and find any clues that lead to the subject's exact location.
This was my first time attending a CCSAR training exercise, so I was feeling a bit overwhelmed. Luckily, I had Sgt. Chad Poortinga of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office to guide me through the process, or else I would have been the one getting lost.
The team gathered at the entrance to the Arnold Rim Trail where they set up base. This included setting up a communication station and unloading equipment while the search teams dispersed onto the trail.
Tom explained that these field training exercises are important to keep the skills needed to perform these rescue operations honed. It also helps the CCSAR team develop leadership skills while working with the sheriff’s office and local fire departments.
One of the teams located the subject, played by CCSAR member Ted Fahlen, who for this training exercise was known as “Tim.” I joined training officer Michael Licciardello on a hike back to the location. On the way there, I wondered how the team would be able to carry someone out via stokes basket through such steep terrain. Licciardello would clear out any potential obstruction on the way, such as dead branches, to make it easier to carry the subject back.
Once we arrived at Tim's location, we had to wait for the other team to come with the rescue equipment. During preparation, the team went over how to treat a broken leg. Once the injured leg had been properly secured, they moved Tim onto the stokes basket and began making their way down the steep hill.
I got to see firsthand the number of details that have to be remembered in order to safely transport a subject, such as properly strapping them down so they don’t fall out.
Earlier, while walking on the trail with Licciardello, I asked him how they would transport a larger individual who was unable to walk. Well, my question was answered when the team offered to carry me back in the stokes basket. I was strapped down into the basket, and needless to say, I wasn’t moving anywhere.
It ended up being quite the comfortable ride, and I even got to wear a cool helmet that made me look like a “Star Wars” X-wing pilot. After spending the day with the CCSAR team, I can safely say that if I were stuck in the wilderness and needed rescuing, I’d be in good hands.
For anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or making a donation to the CCSAR, visit http://calaverassar.org/.