A fire in Tuolumne County has burnt 40 to 50 acres of grass toward the bluffs of Tulloch Lake, according to a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) tweet at 3:16 p.m. on Sept. 23.
“Additional resources requested,” the tweet read. “Reported as moderate rate of spread.”
A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed that the fire broke out off of Tulloch Dam Road and Highway 108, and said that the agency still has resources in route to the incident.
The Enterprise will provide updates when more information is made available.