The county’s cannabis program is experiencing growth, and the eradication of illegal grows is on the rise.
On Tuesday, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors received an update on the county’s cannabis program from Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) Director Gregory Wayland, as well as an update from Sheriff Rick DiBasilio on the sheriff’s office’s enforcement actions on illegal grows.
“The last update to the board was Feb. 9, and since that time we’ve experienced a lot of growth in the industry and our permits,” Wayland said. “There’s approximately 37% increase in square footage that’s permitted since that date and about a 40% increase in the maximum canopy tax revenue since that date.”
The county has issued a total of 59 cultivation permits. Of total cultivation applications submitted, 36 have been withdrawn, 19 have been denied, three are under review, 16 have corrections needed, 43 have conditional approval and 24 are in “applied” status.
“The conditional approvals are the closest to permitting,” Wayland said. “They have gone through our screening, our preliminary review, they’ve paid their main application fee, and they are in the process of being approved by the cooperating county departments, ultimately reaching permitting once that’s done and they’ve received their state license.”
In order to successfully apply for a permit, cannabis business owners must have filed an application for registration with the county under the urgency ordinance of 2016, that registration must not have been denied or withdrawn, and the applicant must have received a state license or have applied for one but was denied do to the county’s ban on cultivation.
The DCC estimates the total number of “rights to apply” at between 190 and 200. Wayland said that 148 “rights to apply” have been utilized, which is between 74% and 78% of the total.
“This shows that the program is building out,” Wayland said.
Of the total permits issued, 38 are for outdoor sites, two are for indoor sites and 19 are for mixed light sites.
The permits issued allow for a total of about 1.59 million square feet of outdoor canopy; 1,750 of indoor canopy; and 341,500 of mixed light canopy.
The number of issued Cannabis Background Clearance Badges (CBCBs), which are required to work in the local industry, stands at 381. An additional 34 are in process, eight have been denied and 18 have been revoked.
“The last couple of months, we’ve seen a spike in applications,” Wayland said. “I’m encouraged by the number of issued CBCBs that we’ve got today, and that number is still going up.”
Wayland presented a map of the county showing the locations of the permitted cultivation sites.
“You can see that there are quite a few in Mountain Ranch, up near Rail Road Flat, in and around Moke Hill,” he said. “We also have a few out in the Wallace/Burson area and then several strewn about District 4 down in the southwest.”
In November of last year, county voters approved Measure G, which went into effect on Jan. 1 and taxes cannabis cultivation based on canopy square footage.
Maximum tax revenue, which is the total revenue projected to be owed to the county based on current permits, is about $4,221,000 for the year, Wayland said.
“I want to put this out there with caution, because this is what the permits dictate would be the tax, but there’s always a margin of error in these numbers,” Wayland said.
The taxes are collected quarterly based on the calendar year, and Wayland estimated that there was a 15-20% deficiency in payments for the first quarter of 2021.
“We’re currently in the process of working with the tax collector in trying to shore that up,” Wayland said. “As we go along, the industry learns the new tax process, and we refine our process, that’s something that I think we’ll see improvement on.”
Wayland provided the board with an update on pending state legislation that could impact the local industry.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest at the state level now turning back to the issue of unlicensed businesses and trying to strengthen laws that may help local jurisdictions as well as cities enforce the rules so that our permit holders can operate on a level playing field and fairly because they follow the rules and they pay their taxes,” Wayland said.
Wayland gave a brief overview of AB1138, which aims to give local jurisdictions more authority in combating illegal grows.
“My understanding is that it would give the county a cause of action to impose penalties if there were, for instance, a retailer that was operating without a license and without a local permit, to be able to impose monetary fines on them,” he said.
“The current statute that’s on the books provides for the attorney general to do this,” County Counsel Sarah Edwards said. “If this bill is passed, that would extend to potentially at least some local jurisdictions.”
Wayland said that recent studies indicate that between 70% and 85% of cannabis sales in the state are from illegal retailers.
“When Prop 64 passed, the state began developing programs that would regulate the industry,” Wayland said, “but the illegal cannabis operators and retailers are still a scourge on local jurisdictions and they compete with our permit holders who comply with all of the rules and pay our taxes.”
Wayland said that between March and June, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) officers executed 12 warrants at illegal residential indoor grows. The average home value was $650,000, with 36% purchased in 2020 and 45% purchased between 2016 and 2019, indicating that they were purchased with illegal cultivation in mind.
“These are high-end homes, some of which were in the $800,000 to $900,000 range,” Wayland said. “About 90% of these homes were purchased with financing which shows accessibility.”
Between March and June, 24 warrants were executed for outdoor illegal cannabis grows, with about 26,000 plants eradicated.
“I’m very grateful that we have a team of sheriff’s deputies at our sheriff’s office who have been efficient and effective in addressing the local illegal growers,” Wayland said. “The local enforcement effort from the sheriff’s office has been exemplary as far as I’ve seen.”
Board Chair Ben Stopper asked DiBasilio about the results of the illegal cannabis eradication effort.
“Do you feel like there’s been success, that the message is getting out that it’s not easy to do business in Calaveras County if you aren’t following the rules?” he said.
“I think that the message is getting out, but the problem is that we still have those illegal growers that are going to come in and try to fly underneath the radar,” DiBasilio said.
DiBasilio provided the board with more statistics on the sheriff’s office’s activities. He said that so far this year, 48 illegal grows have been eradicated.
“We’ve eradicated this year so far over 40,000 plants, 1,500 pounds of processed marijuana, four pounds of concentrated marijuana, made 44 arrests,” he said. “We’ve seized 18 firearms.”
The numbers are on track to be significantly greater than last year, DiBasilio said, and more plants have already been eradicated this year than the total eradicated last year. A total of 15 indoor sites have been eradicated to date this year, while a total of 10 were eradicated last year.
Over the past few years some sites have been eradicated up to five times, DiBasilio said.
“We’ve had two sites eradicated five times, one site eradicated four times, three sites eradicated three times, and 25 sites eradicated at least twice,” he said. “They just lease to somebody else, or they’re doing it, but they’re just bringing in other workers … (The workers) get arrested and/or they get cited, and we never see them again. So, they’re just bringing in more people. The key is going to be going after the property owners to prove that they’re the ones that are financing these sites.”
DiBasilio said that the cost of eradicating a site is about $8,200 on average, with about $394,000 spent so far this year.
“Our staff has gotten way better than we were back in 2016, so technology has helped us and just the act of doing it has helped us,” he said. “We’ve gone from eradicating one site a day to sometimes now up to three sites a day, and we’re doing sometimes nine and 10 sites a week.”
The confiscated plants are all taken to the county’s landfill, DiBasilio said.
“They get buried, and the product, the marijuana plant, has so much moisture and stuff in it, when we put it in the ground about six feet down and we cover it up, within about 15 minutes it turns to mush—it’s not worth anything at that point,” he said. “And for people who ask the question—‘Why doesn’t the sheriff’s office sell what we confiscate?’—the federal government might frown on that a little bit if the sheriff’s offices are selling marijuana, because it still is a Schedule 1 drug as far as they are concerned.”
At the meeting, the board also adopted a resolution establishing an application fee of $783 for cannabis permit modifications in a 5-0 vote.