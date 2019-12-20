A citizen committee poll for San Andreas Fire Protection District residents is now online, and the committee is encouraging voters to fill it out.
“A few of us have been discussing our concerns about the future of our fire district,” reads a summary on the first page of the survey. “We’d be grateful if you would take a few minutes to complete this survey. We’ll be asking what you already know about San Andreas Fire District’s operations and finances. We’ll also be asking what level of service you want from the district and whether you would be willing to support a special tax measure in order to maintain staffing and rapid responses to emergencies. The survey will also offer some information. Voters in San Andreas Fire Protection District who complete this survey by Jan. 15 will be entered into a drawing for prizes including power tools, a bottle of cabernet sauvignon from Simi Winery in Anderson Valley, and two tickets to the San Andreas Firefighters Association Crab Feed on Feb. 1.”
Fill out the survey here.