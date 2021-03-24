A bait shop and multiple storage units were destroyed by a fire in Burson last night.

“Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial building fire near South Lake Camanche on 11959 Brandy Lane at 2:42 this morning,” Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson said. “Companies reported smoke showing from several miles away and, on their arrival, reported a fully involved commercial building.”

Mutual aid from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), San Andreas, Clements, Mokelumne Hill and Linden-Peters assisted with fire suppression.

“The fire destroyed a bait shop, 20 storage units, and several trailers and vehicles, along with significant heat damage to a couple of motorhomes and a boat,” Dickinson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. A fire watch is currently ongoing with firefighters on the scene.

