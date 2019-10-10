With red flag weather conditions improving, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are starting to inspect power lines in preparation for turning the power back on, according to a PG&E press release.
Calaveras is on a list of counties across the state that have been marked as “all clear,” along with the neighboring counties of Alpine, Amador and Tuolumne. Nearly 24,000 customers in Calaveras County were impacted by the shut-offs.
Resources supporting the restoration include more than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 helicopters.
The timeline for re-energization is unclear, according to a Calaveras Office of Emergency Services press release, and “we expect that small areas within the county will be re-energized (one) at a time.”
“Calaveras OES would like to extend great thanks to all of our first responders and our response partners for their support, hard work and dedication to the Calaveras County communities during this event,” the release reads. “We would also extend our gratitude to the citizens of Calaveras during this event. Please remember that crews in the field inspecting lines are working to restore power, and are performing their work professionally and as quickly as safety will allow; please treat these crews with kindness and respect that makes Calaveras such a unique and pleasurable place to be.”