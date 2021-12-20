A Valley Springs man has been found not guilty of all charges related to the alleged 2019 barroom assault of former Calaveras County Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Albert Alt.
A jury filed their verdict on Dec. 14 after a four-day trial at the Calaveras County Superior Court, resulting in the acquittal of Benjamin Robitaille, 40, of charges of assault causing great bodily injury.
A criminal protective order relating to the case was subsequently terminated.
The case was prosecuted by the California Office of the Attorney General due to the plaintiff’s position in county government at the time of the Oct. 12, 2019, barroom incident. Alt was appointed CAO in April of 2019 and resigned from the position in June of 2021.
On March 2 at the county courthouse, Alt testified during a preliminary hearing regarding his alleged brawl with Robitaille at The Range, a bar located near La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Alt claimed he was left with permanent injuries. The preliminary hearing also brought to light allegations of Alt’s sexual misconduct earlier that night.
Management at La Contenta later confirmed statements made by Robitaille’s attorney, Kenneth Foley, that Alt was asked to leave the golf club after touching several women inappropriately, prior his encounter with Robitaille.
Robitaille was arrested at the scene and initially charged with battery and assault with a deadly weapon. He has been acquitted of all charges related to the incident.