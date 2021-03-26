Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) has welcomed an additional medical provider to the staff of the family medical clinics.
Pennie Khong, a nurse practitioner, obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., according to a press release issued by MTMC.
“Our staff are very delighted to have another provider join our team to care for our community,” said Dr. John Krpan, clinical medical director, in the release. “Pennie is a welcomed addition to our clinics and will contribute to the quality of care that we strive to provide to each and every patient.”
Khong will be mainly caring for patients in Copperopolis.
“Pennie will be primarily serving patients in the Copper Clinic,” said Doug Archer, president and CEO of MTMC. “Our goal is to provide consistent high-quality care throughout Calaveras County and we are very excited to welcome Pennie to our team and further enhance the services available in Copperopolis.”
Khong has already started at the Copperopolis clinic, and is optimistic for the future.
“The staff and community have been very welcoming to me,” stated Khong in the release. “This is a very dedicated and caring team of individuals that I am going to enjoy working alongside of.”
To schedule an appointment, call (209) 754-2968.