The halls across the county are not quite fully decked, but the Calaveras County Arts Council is ready for those who like to get their holiday shopping done well before the end of December. The “Gifts of Affordable Art” sale is now open in San Andreas.
“We have a huge assortment of artworks,” said Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro. “Most of it is one-of-a-kind, and it’s all made by local artists.”
The pieces available are priced for giving. There are ceramics – both useful and decorative – by Lori Kelly, Steven Hall, Ken Winebrenner, Larisa Stevenson, Heidi Gaissert and more. There are even some older pieces that were made by late-Calaveras County ceramicist and painter Robert Atkinson, who was one of the first artists featured at the Calaveras gallery.
Paintings from Linda Lawrence, George Dillon, Kevin Brady, Ruth Morrow, Ariana Gilbeau, Angela Harmon, Victoria Fout, Ann Nancy Macomber, Helen Scofield, Susan Bussard, Sonya Ziegler, Maura Purcell and more are available in a wide range of sizes.
Wineglasses specially painted by Tabitha Kremesec are available, and there are photographs by James Repress on sale.
There is jewelry made by Sharon Rubenstein, Carole and Ron Kamerlink, Marlene Chapple and more, and there are crocheted beanies and more from Gerri DeMoss and a few other artists.
Tickets for a quartet of “Ovations” performing arts series shows are also available during the sale. The annual wintertime series welcomes four groups to shows at 3 p.m. at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Cantamos performs music from around the world on Jan. 12; Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands plays bluegrass favorites on Feb. 9; the Diamonds pay tribute to the “American Bandstand” days of the 1950s and ’60s on March 15; and the Driftwood Consort performs French baroque and classical music on April 5. Individual tickets are $25 per show, but season tickets may be purchased for $100 for nonmembers or $80 each for members of the arts council.
“You might also consider giving a membership in the arts council,” Mazzaferro said.
Memberships are $35 for individuals and $50 for families; patrons can join and then purchase “Ovations” tickets at calaverasarts.org.
A reception serves up holiday cheer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Gallery Store. All ages are welcome to stop by the gallery to peruse the sale, sip beverages and enjoy snacks. Lois Conklin will be on hand performing on the autoharp, playing Christmas carols that welcome singalongs (she even has small percussion instruments for children to join in).
The Gallery Store, 22 Main St., San Andreas, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Mazzaferro recommends calling 754-1774 on Fridays and Saturdays because the gallery is staffed by volunteers on those days.