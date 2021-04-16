In light of National Bookmobile Day and National Library Week this month, the Calaveras County Library has announced that it will soon be getting its very own bookmobile. The mobile library branch will be outfitted for the community’s easy access to computers, assorted media and, of course, plenty of books.
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van is currently being assembled in Maryland and is projected to hit the road this fall. When finished, the nearly $200,000 bookmobile will join the ranks of 56 others reported last year throughout California.
The project is approximately two-thirds funded by a state grant, while the remainder was contributed by the Friends of the Calaveras County Library.
County Librarian Nancy Giddens wrote the grant proposal with the goal of engaging families who live in more rural areas of the community by providing better access to informational resources and activities.
“I’m really keen on just trying to challenge kids and keep them interested and engaged, exposing them to new things and ideas,” said Giddens, who worked as an educator before becoming a librarian. “I just hope we can really help children and families. I just feel like the library offers so much to enrich lives and minds. … I think families need a lot of support. We need to do whatever we can to help families stay healthy mentally, and physically healthy, too.”
The new bookmobile will offer the same range of programming that the county’s library in San Andreas currently provides. Existing staff and collaborators at the library will board the bookmobile to deliver story time, children’s science activities, First 5 California services and classes for all ages such as nutrition, gardening and music.
Giddens plans to target areas including Jenny Lind, Rail Road Flat, Dorrington and Camp Connell, visiting some spots as often as once a week. The bookmobile can also be parked at events like farmers markets and fairs, as well as schools in the community, and is accessible to people with mobility disabilities. An attached awning will provide a venue for outdoor activities.
Books and other materials can be checked out from the bookmobile by anyone with a library card and returned to any branch. A computer and printer will also be available for those who need it, as well as WiFi access.
To obtain a library card, visit a local branch or go online at library.calaverasgov.us. A valid ID is required.