The Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) has announced the hiring of new staff, including an assistant superintendent and Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) director, Sarah Goodman, and assistant superintendent of education services, Jared Hungerford.
The additions come with the appointed and recently elected Karen Vail assuming the superintendent of schools role and former superintendent of schools Scott Nanik starting his superintendent role at Bret Harte Union High School District earlier this year.
In addition, Jessica Dorris, Curriculum and Instruction Director, is now leading CCOE’s curriculum and instruction initiatives, “expanding whole-child learning and ensuring students have the resources they need,” according to a CCOE press release.
Bill Redford is the new director of continuous improvement and leadership development.
Kristina Smith now leads student support services, one of the largest departments at CCOE.
“Smith’s leadership is providing supportive services and community coordination to the most vulnerable students in the county,” the release states.
New assistant superintendent of education services Hungerford, who was previously CCOE’s curriculum and instruction director, said in the press release, "Educational Services at CCOE has been blessed with new leaders this year. Bill has expertly led a multi-county effort to secure a $250,000 planning grant to expand Career Technical Education programs in our region, as well as providing countless professional growth opportunities to school leaders. We couldn’t have asked for a more professional and talented team.”
County schools have also welcomed new leaders. Valley Springs Elementary has a new principal, Chuck Kelly; Mokelumne Hill Elementary’s new principal/teacher is Tracey Terry; and Mark Twain Union Elementary’s new principal is Lisa Shaw. Calaveras High School has two new assistant principals, Heather James and Sean Smiley.
“Infusing tremendous and fresh perspective, the new members of the CUSD Administrative Team are making significant contributions already and are working with our site and district teams to identify and address areas of need so we can be and do better every day, for our students,” Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell said in the release.
Mountain Oaks Charter School also has a new administrator, Debbie Fogg, and a new assistant administrator, Mike Nagano. Both Fogg and Nagano have served the Mountain Oaks community for many years, according to CCOE.