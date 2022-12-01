Schools

The Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) has announced the hiring of new staff, including an assistant superintendent and Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) director, Sarah Goodman, and assistant superintendent of education services, Jared Hungerford.

The additions come with the appointed and recently elected Karen Vail assuming the superintendent of schools role and former superintendent of schools Scott Nanik starting his superintendent role at Bret Harte Union High School District earlier this year.

